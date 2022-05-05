CHAPPEL, Jovani

CHAPPEL, Sr., Jovani L.



Peacefully transitioned to a new life on Saturday, April 30, 2022. He is survived by his fiancée, Adrielle Lassalle, their three children, Jovia Chappel, Jiya Chappel, and Jovani Chappel Jr., as well as his parents, siblings, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. His celebration of life will be held 11:00 am Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Phillips Temple, 3620 Shiloh Springs Rd., Trotwood, OH 45426. Arrangements are entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.

