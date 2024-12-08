Chard, Sherry

Chard (Farish), Sherry Lynn



Sherry Lynn Chard, age 51, of Hillard, Ohio, passed away from natural causes on November 29, 2024. Born and raised in Enon, Ohio, Sherry enjoyed playing soccer and softball, and was a proud graduate of Greenon High School. Her life was marked by a deep love for her family, pets, and husband Brian, with whom she shared an extraordinary bond, married for 21 years.



Sherry enjoyed golfing, gardening, and bringing beauty to everything around her. She especially cherished the holidays, when family would gather to celebrate. She was also a dedicated, hard working employee of Honda Motor Company for over 28 years.



A lover of all animals, Sherry had many pets over the years, from goldfish to guinea pigs, rabbits, and even a calf named Oreo who won ribbons at the county fair. Her beloved lab Dominic, and bird Kiwi, were among her most cherished companions.



Sherry is preceded in Heaven by her grandparents Richard and Katie Miller, Carol and Ken Roberts, Nellie and Buddy Farish, and her father-in-law Bill Chard. She is lovingly remembered by her mother Vicky (Dennis) Holloway; father Tom (Kelly) Farish; her husband Brian Chard; sister Shelly (Mike) Bastian; mother-in-law Carole (Richard) Turner; brothers-in-law Dana (Rachel) Chard; David (Stavra) Chard; step brothers Derek (Linda) Holloway; and Kirk Holloway; along with many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. at First Community Church  North Campus in Dublin, Ohio.



Sherry will be deeply missed, but will continue to live in the hearts of her family and friends.



