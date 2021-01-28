CHARLES, Craig Dionne



Sunrise 9/5/1967 Sunset 1/20/21



On January 20th, 2021, angels came to carry Dionne to a place with no pain or sorrow. He was preceded in death by father Albert Charles, mother Verna Charles, sister Valerie Henry and brother Eric Charles. He leaves behind wife Karen Charles,



sister Michelle (Tammy) Charles, brother Terry Charles, daughters Craionna Charles and Erica Jaynes, stepchildren Matt Cross, Angela Prather, Samuel Prather and many loved nieces, nephews, cousins and countless friends.



A celebration of his life will be held at DJ's party room located at 4919 Hoover Ave. on January 30th, 2021, from 1-5 pm. Come help us celebrate this amazing man who will forever be in our hearts.

