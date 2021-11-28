dayton-daily-news logo
X

CHARLES, Patrice

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

CHARLES, Patrice Janette

57, of Springfield, passed away on November 21, 2021, with loved ones surrounding her. Patrice was born February 19, 1964, in Columbus, Ohio.

Patrice was a music lover deep down to her core, she spent her last year being the best GiGi. Patrice had a fascination with flamingos and things that sparkled. She will always be

remembered for her infectious smile. She is survived by her mother, Patty; her husband of 26 years, Tim; sister, Billi Jo (Thadd); children: Timmy (Sara) and Suzy (Terry); beloved grandson, Andrew and her dear friend, Heather. She is

preceded in death by her daddy, William, plus many others she's singing with now. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, December 10, 2021, at 10:45 a.m. at Fellowship Church, 2301 Valley Loop Rd, Springfield. Online expression of

sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
BYERS, James
2
HUELSMAN, Wanda
3
BREWER, WILLARD
4
McGEE, Tokiko
5
DAUM, PATSY
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top