CHARLES, Ruth

CHARLES (Hutchinson), Ruth Ann



Ruth Ann (Hutchinson) Charles, 85, of Middletown, passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022, at Spring Hills, Middletown. She was born in Toledo, Ohio, on December 19, 1936, to parents, Ellsworth and Mary C. (Titsworth) Hutchinson.



Ruth Ann worked in administration for Miamisburg, West Carrollton, Lakota, and Franklin schools, retiring in 2009 after 38 years. She was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma Sorority and the Shovel and Hoe Garden Club.



Ruth Ann is survived by her sons, Bryan R. (Nancy) Heidtman and Reid E. (Brenda) Heidtman; daughters, Cathy M. Dorn, Lori R. (Doug) Pruett and Sue E. Abney; sister, Mary Lou Young; 13 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.



In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Charles; son-in-law, Chris Dorn; and grandson, Matthew Dorn.



A Memorial Service will be Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 11:30 am at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd., (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown with Chaplain Vaughn Lewis officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10:00 - 11:30 am at the funeral home.



Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Care of Middletown, 4418 Lewis St., Suite B., Middletown, OH 45044 - OR - the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 42217, Cincinnati, OH 45242.

