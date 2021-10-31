CHENEY, Joan



92, formerly of South Charleston, passed away Thursday, October 28, 2021, at Forest Glen Health Campus. She was born January 16, 1929, in Springfield, the daughter of Charles C. and Sinola (Miller) Roll. Mrs. Cheney was a graduate of Plattsburg High School and the Deaconess Hospital School of Nursing. She enjoyed quilting, sewing and reading and was an avid bowler for many years. Joan was a member of the South Charleston United Methodist Church. Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Chris and Michelle Cheney, Springfield; two grandchildren, Megan (Jason) Leaver and Jake Cheney; two great-granddaughters, Myla and Malia Leaver; sister-in-law, Mary Roll of Westerville; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Cheney; her daughter, Peggy Jo; her brother, Charles K. Roll; her nephew, Mark Roll; and her parents. Joan's family would like to give special thanks to her dear friend, Deloris Roaden and the staff at Forest Glen for all of the kindness and compassionate care given to Joan. Graveside funeral services will be held at 11:00AM Tuesday in Greenlawn Cemetery, South Charleston, with Pastor Cathy Kooser officiating. Burial will follow. Memorial contributions may be made to the South Charleston United Methodist Church, 15 East Jamestown Street, South Charleston, Ohio 45368 or to Forest Glen Heath Campus, 2150 Montego Drive, Springfield, Ohio 45503. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at



www.jkzfh.com