CHERRY, Beatrice J.



Age 90, passed away Saturday, December 12, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert "Bill" Cherry; and by a daughter, Catherine M. Cherry. Beatrice is survived by a daughter, Laura Stepp; sons, Jeff (Susan) Cherry and Brian (Vickie) Cherry; sisters, Marge Sucansky and Patty Holik; grandchildren, Louise Stepp, Matt Cherry, Aaron Cherry, Kristen Jacobs, and Randy Turner; and by six great-grandchildren. Memorials in Beatrice's name may be directed to Day City Hospice, 8039 Washington Village Dr., Dayton, OH 45458. Online condolences may be sent to



