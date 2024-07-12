Chevalier, Charles Arnold



Charles Arnold Chevalier, affectionately known as Charlie, passed away on July 9, 2024, at the age of 81. Born on July 4, 1943, in Gallipolis, Ohio, to Cleo and Margaret Chevalier, Charles spent his later years in The Villages, Florida.



He was preceded in death by his son, Chuckie.



His surviving family includes Jeff (Tina) and their sons Justin (Casee) and Jared, along with three great-grandchildren Ryder, Evie, and Nora. Scott (Valerie) and their children Zachary (Karla) and Peyton (Steve). Daughter Lesley and her daughter Reagan.



In loving memory, may Charles Arnold Chevalier rest in eternal peace. His final resting place will be in Medway Cemetery, Medway, Ohio.



Graveside services with military honors will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, July 15, 2024 at Medway Cemetery (11143 Lower Valley Pike, Medway Ohio 45341)



