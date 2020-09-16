X

CHILDERS, James

CHILDERS, James V. James V. Childers age 61 of Hamilton passed away on Wednesday September 9, 2020. He was born on December 21, 1958, in Hamilton the son of the Mary (nee Hotelling) Childers and the late Howard Childers. He is survived by one daughter Mandy Childers; grandson Ryan Dennis; two sisters Diane (Lyle) Johnson and Debbie (Don) Matlock; one sister in law Tammy Childers; five nieces and nephews Jason Toenison; Jeremey (Darcy) Frederick, Stacey Childers, Tyler Childers, and Taylor Childers; two great nieces and nephews Lillie and Liam. He was also preceded in death by his brother Greg Childers. Visitation will be on Friday September 18, 2020, at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield from 12:00 PM until the time of the funeral at 1:00 PM with Rev. Ronda Sponseller. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. www.websterfuneralhomes.com.

