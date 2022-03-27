CHILDS, Wilma L.



87, of South Vienna, went home to be with the Lord on March 21, 2022. She was born September 24, 1934, in Sublimity, Oregon, the daughter of Earl and Mazie (Williams) Browning. She leaves to cherish her memory a daughter, Catherine Dorney of South Vienna; a son and daughter-in-law, Bob (Jodie) of South



Vienna; daughter, Kimberly



McCarthy of Springfield; five grandchildren, Melissa (Joe) Grow of South Vienna, Lindsey (Ryan) Haddix of South Vienna, Matthew (Rebecca) Willars of Navarre, FL, Whitney (Caleb) Adams of South Vienna, and Sean McCarthy of Detroit, MI; three great-granddaughters, Kalie Elinda Grow, Kaysea Donaldson and Andi Haddix; three great-grandsons, Karson Grow, Aspen Haddix and soon to be Weston Adams. She was preceded in death by a husband of 48 years, Donald R. Childs; and a mother, Mazie Bailey. Wilma always said "you can't outgive God." A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. at Northside Church of God. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

