CHILES, Thomas L.

84, of Springfield, passed away at Soin Medical Center on Thursday morning, December 9, 2021. He was born in Springfield, on November 27, 1937, the son of the late Bernard and Myrtle (Roberts) Chiles. Tom

retired as a machinist from

Kelsey Hayes-Speco and in his retirement, he drove a school bus for the Northwestern School District. Tom enjoyed

attending car shows and his pride and joy was his 1953 Mercury. He is survived by his

children, Melinda Horner, Mary Jo (Harry) Burns, Thomas Lee Chiles Jr., Robert (Julie) Chiles, and Christa (Tom) DeWalt;

sister, Mary Ann (Ralph) Foley; twelve grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and a dear friend, Peggy Roberts. He was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Ann (Hawks) Chiles; brothers, Richard and

Bernard; and sister, Sandy. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Wednesday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com.




Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

