CHILES, Thomas L.



84, of Springfield, passed away at Soin Medical Center on Thursday morning, December 9, 2021. He was born in Springfield, on November 27, 1937, the son of the late Bernard and Myrtle (Roberts) Chiles. Tom



retired as a machinist from



Kelsey Hayes-Speco and in his retirement, he drove a school bus for the Northwestern School District. Tom enjoyed



attending car shows and his pride and joy was his 1953 Mercury. He is survived by his



children, Melinda Horner, Mary Jo (Harry) Burns, Thomas Lee Chiles Jr., Robert (Julie) Chiles, and Christa (Tom) DeWalt;



sister, Mary Ann (Ralph) Foley; twelve grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and a dear friend, Peggy Roberts. He was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Ann (Hawks) Chiles; brothers, Richard and



Bernard; and sister, Sandy. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Wednesday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com.



