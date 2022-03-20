CHINN, Charles E.



"Charlie"



Age 80 of West Carrollton, passed away peacefully on March 18, 2022, at Kettering Health Main Campus. He was born on August 10, 1941, in Washington D.C., the son of the late John and Helen (McAllister) Chinn. Mr. Chinn honorably served his country in the U.S Air Force from 1959-1964. He worked for Rike's Tire Center in 1964-1965. Charles was a retired Fireman and EMT for both the City of Dayton (1965-1990), and the City of West Carrollton (1969-2009) with 47 years of combined service. He became a paramedic in 1972 for both Dayton and West Carrollton and became a Senior Supervisor in 1979 for the City of Dayton. He was a EMT Coordinator for the Dayton Fire Dept from 1991-1997. He taught EMS at the JVS (Miami



Valley Career Technology Center), and Sinclair Community College for many years. Charlie was also an Inspector for the State of Ohio Ambulance Association. Charlie attended the Community Harvest Church in Germantown. He was a



member of the Memorial United Methodist Church in West Carrollton, the West Carrollton Lions Club, the Air Force Band where he played the tuba, EMS Council where he was the Treasurer and West Carrollton Fire Dept. Representative, H-12 International Club, Masonic Lodge #737 F & A.M., West Carrollton, O.E.S. #571, West Carrollton, York Rite, Dayton, Moraine Senior Citizens Center where he loved playing Euchre and Bingo, and he was instrumental in the implementation for the planning of Sycamore Medical Center in Miamisburg; a member of the Red Cross where he taught CPR Classes, and he was also inducted into the West Carrollton Hall of Fame.



Preceded in death by a wife Dedra L. Chinn, his son Charles E. Chinn, Jr., granddaughter Heather Chinn, 2 sisters and brothers-in-law Gayle and Harold "Buddy" Thomas and Sue and Alan Barnes. He is survived by his loving wife Joyce (Cramer) Dewey Chinn, his son Martin Chinn and wife Carol, his daughter Cherlyn Sanders-Grove and husband David Grove, step-daughter Robin Reidy and husband Rob, 6 grandchildren Brandon Sanders, Shane Sanders, Kyrie Ross, Rachel Ross,



Sydney Reidy and Ethan Reidy, 3 great-granddaughters Lylah Ross, Zoey Lewis and Ruby Lewis, best friend Jim Napper, as well as numerous other relatives and many, many friends.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton with Pastor Duane Harney officiating. Burial Evergreen Cemetery with Military Honors conducted by the Combined Honor Guard. The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home with Masonic



Services at 6:45 p.m. If so, desired memorial contributions may be made to the West Carrollton Fire Department in honor of Charles E. Chinn for all his dedicated service to the City of West Carrollton. Please share memories and condolences at



www.swartfuneralhome.com. Expressions of Sympathy, Love, and Thinking of You cards may be sent to The Family of Mr. Charles E. "Charlie" Chinn, C/O Swart Funeral Home, 207 E. Central Ave., West Carrollton, Ohio 45449.

