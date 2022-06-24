CHIRICO, Patty Lou "Pat"



Formerly of Vandalia, OH, passed away at Promedica of Hillsboro, on June 20th, 2022.



Patty was born on September 1st, 1943, in Mansfield, OH, to William and Edith Lightfoot. Pat was co-owner of Background Music and Sound in Vandalia, OH, for 32 years, and former restaurant D's Drive Thru, also of Vandalia, OH.



Pat had a passion for life. She was Elvis Presley's number one fan. Relishing the time she and her siblings went to Graceland and she managed to slip past the velvet ropes and touch a bed Elvis had owned. Pat enjoyed spending time with family and served many years proudly with the Vandalia Lioness Club. She enjoyed card games and working jigsaw puzzles. Pat "Diamond Lil" was the life of any party or event she was at. Her heart loved to get up and move on any dance floor.



Pat is survived by children Salvatore Jr. (Sally) Chirico of Hillsboro, OH, Shaun (Sarah Flick) of Huber Heights, OH, Shannon (Sarah) of Conyers, GA, grandchildren Ashley (Ben) Baker,



Anthony (Alexandra) Chirico, Amber (Kody) Lawson, Tyler Tereshko, Ashton Tyndall, Natalie (Nate) Johnson, Connor Chirico, Benjamin Chirico, Nathan Chirico and Leah Chirico, great-grandchildren Isabelle, Will and Amilia Baker, Skylar, Autumn and Kayden Lawson, sister-in-law Mary LaSusa of



Ontario, OH, and many nieces and nephews.



Patty was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Salvatore (Sam) Chirico, parents William and Edith Lightfoot, siblings Betty Colangelo, Shirley (Jerry) Meckes, Judith (Bill) Rogers and Thomas Lightfoot.



A visitation will be held 12 noon to 1 p.m. on Monday, June 27, 2022, at the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia, with a funeral service at 1 p.m. Rev.



Michael Malcosky, officiating. The burial will follow at Forest Hills Cemetery in Tipp City. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com.

