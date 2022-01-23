CHIRICO, Salvatore

CHIRICO, Sr., Salvatore "Sam"



85, of Vandalia, passed away at Grandview Hospital on January 17, 2022, following a brief



illness. Sam was born September 16, 1936, in Trabia, Italy, to Antonino and Maria LaSusa Chirico. Sam served in the USMC from 1956 to 1959. Sam married the love of his life



Patty in 1962. Together they owned and operated Background Music and Sound in Vandalia, OH, for 32 years, and the former restaurant D's Drive Thru of Vandalia, OH. Sam had a passion for gardening and horticulture. He enjoyed spending time with all his family and serving for many years in the Vandalia Lions Club. Whether it was playing rummy or



pinochle, he was always ready for a game of cards. Sam is



survived by his wife Patty L. Chirico, children Salvator Jr. (Sally) Chirico of Hillsboro, OH, Shaun (Sarah Flick) of Huber Heights, OH, Shannon (Sarah) of Conyers, GA, sister, Mary LaSusa of Ontario, OH; grandchildren Ashley (Ben) Baker, Anthony (Alexandra) Chirico, Amber (Kodey) Lawson, Tyler Tereshko, Ashton Tyndall, Natalie (Nate) Johnson, Connor Chirico,



Benjamin Chirico, Nathan Chirico and Leah Chirico; great-grandchildren Isabelle, Will and Amilia Baker, Skyler, Autum and Kayden Lawson and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Antonino and Maria Chirico, siblings Angela (Jack) Stephenson, Mariano (Virginia) Chirico, Rosario (Joseph) Parrella and Amilia (Ivan) Miller and brother in law Pasquali LaSusa. Visitation will be at Morton Whetstone Funeral Home in Vandalia, OH, on January 25, 2022, at 12-1 p.m., with services at 1 p.m. Burial immediately following at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens.

