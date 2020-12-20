CHRISLER, Gayle A.



Age 77 of Kettering, passed away on Thursday, December 17, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on



September 18, 1943, in Bath, NY, to the late Gerald B. and Mary Ellen (Sprague) Mattice. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Wayne Chrisler; and by a sister, Lucinda (Mattice) Schenck. Gayle is survived by daughters, Nichole Winkler (Jon) and Heather Matczak (Jon); granddaughters Charissa Carpenter, Madelyn Carpenter, and Abigayle Macy; brother, Gary Mattice; several nieces, nephew, and great-nephew. Gayle loved watching her granddaughters grow up to be beautiful young ladies. She worked as a nurse at the VA Hospital in Bath, NY, and at the Kettering Hospital in



Kettering, OH, until her children were born. The job she loved most was being a wife and stay at home mom. Friends and family may visit from 12:00 to 1:00 pm on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave. COVID protocols will be in place and masks are required. Funeral services will follow immediately beginning at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Life Connection of Ohio in Gayle's memory. Online condolences may be sent to:



