CHRISMAN, Brian



Brian Chrisman, 52, born October 8, 1968, left the confinement of his body on Thursday, January 7th, 2021, joining his inspirations Grandma Grace and father-in-law John Chrisman.



Brian leaves behind his mother and father, Marilyn and Robert Ellis, children Kayla and



Brendan Lucas, Myah, Olivia, John and AJ Chrisman, and grandchildren Eliana Watts and Marilyn Lucas. Brian's life and happiness was centered around his children, spending time with them and volunteering in their activities.



A celebration of life will be held at El Toro in Bellbrook, TODAY, Sunday, January 17th from 1PM-4PM. He wished to be cremated and his ashes will be planted with a seed to



become a tree of wisdom to visit at a future date.



Contributions can be made online at https://gofund.me/2787 and we encourage everyone to donate time to BLM, MLK day, or another worthy endeavor to continue the fight for equality and keep his spirit alive in us.

