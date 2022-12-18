CHRISTMAN, Michael C.



72 years old, was born on May 6, 1950, in Cincinnati, OH, and passed away on December 13, 2022, in Dayton, OH. He is preceded in death by the love of his life, Vicki Wymer; his parents, Betty and Wilbur Christman; and his brother, Steve Christman. Michael is survived by his daughter, Jodi Christman; his grandson, Tyler McNichols; and his great-granddaugthers, Kinsley and Remi McNichols. Michael was a devoted member of the New Vine Church family of Franklin, OH, and will be greatly missed.

