CHRISTON, Janet A.



"Boss"



Age 63, of Dayton, passed away Saturday, January 9, 2021. Live stream walk-through visitation 10am-12pm, Monday, January 25, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Link: www.facebook.com/Stream-All-Services-102620271622310/ Graveside service 12:30 pm at West Memory Gardens.

