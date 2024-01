Christy, Lou



Services will be held for Louis Christy on Monday, January 8 at First Presbyterian Church of Middletown. Visitation begins at 12:30 pm, the memorial service is at 2:30 pm, and a burial and celebration of life will follow. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Lynne Christy Memorial Scholarship Middletown Community Foundation at 300 N. Main Street, Suite 300, Middletown, Ohio.



