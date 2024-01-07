Christy, Louis "Lou"



Louis Christy, 87, of Middletown died on January 4, 2024 with his wife by his side.



A longtime resident and community leader, Lou was a member of Middletown Rotary for decades, serving in several leadership roles including president of the Rotary Foundation. He was still an active volunteer at Middletown Atrium, with his final shift just last week in the labor and delivery unit. He served many years as president of the Middletown YMCA Board of Directors among other roles; treasurer of his condo association; deacon, elder, and trustee at First Presbyterian Church; board trustee at Doty House (now Abilities First); and member of Middletown Jaycees.



Born and raised in Middletown, Lou graduated from Middletown High School and The Ohio State University, becoming a lifelong sports fan. He married his high school sweetheart, Joyce, in 1960 and they went on to have two daughters, Lynne and Anne.



With his first jobs tending to the Christy Market storeroom and earning college tuition as a mill worker at Armco Steel, Lou later worked in sales for Jones and Laughlin Steel and more than 20 years for Valley Sheet Metal, his wife's family business. He engaged in new careers later in life as manager of Trinity Manor, and finally, as a part-time stockbroker.



Known to be generous to family, friends, and the community, Lou was kind to all he met. He had an impressive wit and command of words with a passion for crossword puzzles and all sports. In earlier years, he enjoyed racquetball, boating, waterskiing, and camping, and completed countless handyman projects.







He is survived by his wife, Joyce Christy, daughter Anne Ballentine (Jeff), grandchildren Tyler (Julia), Ryan, and Erika, two great grandchildren, Daisy and Emma, sister Mary Ellen Stilianos, three nieces, three nephews and many wonderful friends. He is preceded in death by his daughter Lynne.



Services will be held on Monday, January 8 at First Presbyterian Church of Middletown with visitation beginning at 12:30 pm and a memorial service at 2:30 pm with a burial and celebration of life to follow. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Lynne Christy Memorial Scholarship, Middletown Community Foundation at 300 N. Main Street, Suite 300, Middletown, Ohio (Mcfoundation.org) or First Presbyterian Church.



