Chrupka, Stephen Ernest



It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Stephen Ernest Chrupka, age 77 of Hamilton, Ohio who passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 9, 2025 at Hospice of Hamilton. Steve was born February 13, 1948 in Hamilton, Ohio to Stephen Joseph and Beulah Esther Chrupka. Steve loved playing golf with his golf team, competing each year for the Chrupka Cup. He was an avid bowler, known to his teammates as "Carpman". More than anything, he enjoyed long walks with his children. After graduating from Garfield High School, he attended Princeton University for a year before he joined the Navy. He served his country for nine years in the Navy which included working under the pineapple fields for three years in Hawaii. Steve never stopped learning; he took classes through the Navy then returned to Miami University to finish his formal education. He worked as an IT Programmer at Champion International for 20 years, then took a job at Union Central Life Insurance until his retirement. Steve was preceded in death by his parents as well as three brothers-in-law, Bob Sirk, Jack Markey and Chuck Brandenburg. He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Marcia, daughters Sarah Chrupka (John), Shawna Glore (Mike), son Rob Ruwe (Stephanie), sisters Sharon Markey and Paula Brandenburg, grandchildren Conner, Sydney, Hannah, Aidan, Shylee and great-granddaughter Lily. He is also mourned by his bonus family Mickey, Scooter, Eli, Stevie and Natalie. Celebration of Steve's life will be held Saturday April 19, 2025 at Avance Funeral Home, 4976 Winton Road, Fairfield, Ohio, 45014. The family will receive friends from 10AM until time of service (12 Noon) at the funeral home. Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be made to the Presbyterian Church or Hospice of Hamilton. www.avancefuneralhome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com