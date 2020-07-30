CIMPRICH-WRIGHT, Jean Marie Age 46, of Miamisburg, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020, at Hospice of Dayton. She was preceded in death by her mother, Paula Cimprich and her sister, Laura Cimprich-Vivier. Survivors include her father, Robert Cimprich; children, Zach Wright, Marissa Wright; sister, Amy Grove (Bob); twin brother, Paul Cimprich (Amy); special niece, Katie Brown; special aunt, Rhoda Reusch and several cousins, nieces, nephews, and close friends. Jean attended Sugarcreek Presbyterian Church and was a sonographer for the Kettering Health Network. She was a life-long fan of Disney and had a real love for anything to do with Mickey Mouse! Funeral Services will be held at 12 noon on Monday at the Tobias Funeral Home Far Hills Chapel 5471 Far Hills Ave at Rahn Rd. Celebrant Deb Holder officiating. Burial in Miami Valley Memory Gardens. Friends may call from 4-7 pm Sunday at the funeral home. The family requests no flowers! In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a gofundme account set up for Jean's children at https://www.gofundme.com/f/raising-money-for-jeans-children-for-expenses or to The Hospice of Dayton at 324 Wilmington Ave Dayton, Ohio 45420. On line condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com

