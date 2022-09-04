dayton-daily-news logo
X

CIRCLE, Dorothy

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

CIRCLE, Dorothy Jean

Age 94, passed peacefully Wednesday evening, August 31, 2022, at Walnut Creek nursing home. She was born on April 16, 1928, in Cyrus, Kentucky, to Ralph and Anna Borders. On September 4, 1948, she married the love of her life Richard P. Circle. She is survived by her daughters Claudia Circle Biel and Cindy Circle McGrew, grandsons Matthew McGrew, Samuel McGrew and Justin Biel and great-granddaughter McKenna McGrew, as well as many nieces and nephews. Services entrusted to Newcomer Funeral Home, Kettering Chapel.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - Kettering Chapel

3940 Kettering Blvd

Kettering, OH

45439

https://www.newcomerdayton.com

In Other News
1
SHANK, Edward
2
Butcher, Rita
3
BLIZZARD, Jeffrey
4
ADAMS, Leonidas
5
BLAIR, Jennifer
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top