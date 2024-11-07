CIRCLE, JOYCE



Joyce "Wally" Circle, 75, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away peacefully on November 3, 2024, at her home, surrounded by her children, grandchildren, and great-granddaughter. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. Joyce's presence in the world will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Joyce was born on June 6, 1949, in Bellefontaine, Ohio, to the late Carroll and Marguerite (Martin) Wallace. She graduated from Bellefontaine High School in 1967, and later earned her degree in Medical Technology from Elkhart University in 1968. Joyce devoted over 50 years to the medical profession, caring for patients as a medical technologist. She worked with Dr. Anton and later Dr. Buchanan, retiring in 2015. A woman of boundless love and joy, Joyce cherished spending time with her family. She was especially devoted to her children, grandchildren, and great-granddaughter. Her love for Christmas was well-known, particularly her joyful tradition of singing "The Twelve Days of Christmas" with family after Christmas dinner. She also enjoyed gardening, walking, and traveling, always making time for the people and things she loved. Joyce was an active member of her community, forming lasting bonds with friends, neighbors, and coworkers. She was a member of several social groups, including her beloved Ya-Ya's, the Beta Psi Chapter of Sigma Alpha sorority, and Parents Without Partners. Joyce was also a faithful member of Messiah Lutheran Church. Joyce is survived by her children, Chad Stalder (Mary Swank) and Shawn (Jon) Sells; her grandchildren, Mallory Edmunds, Morgan Edmunds (Travis Wright), Mason Stalder, Adelyn Stalder; and great-granddaughter, Kaliea Edmunds. As well as Kiki Swank and Lauren Howell. She is also survived by her siblings Carol (Don) Parker, Deborah (Peter) Keeran, and Jeff Wallace; her special brother-in-law Mike (Karin) Yoder and sister-in-law Cathy Wallace; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Carroll and Marguerite (Martin) Wallace, siblings Sharon Yoder, Edward Wallace, and Betty Jo Yost, as well as her nephew Brian Yoder. Joyce was a kind, loving, and supportive woman who always lit up a room with her smile. She will forever be remembered for her positivity, compassion, and the warmth she shared with everyone she encountered. In recent months, one of her favorite sayings was, "Be kind, be gentle, and there is no need to be hateful in this world." The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the doctors and nurses at Springfield Regional 3 East, Ohio State 8 East, and Wooden Glen, for their exceptional care and kindness. Special thanks to the wonderful Ohio Hospice nurses, Sherri, Jaime, and Ben, for their compassionate support during Joyce's final days. A memorial visitation will be held on Sunday, November 10th, from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Messiah Lutheran Church in Urbana, Ohio. The funeral service will take place the following day, Monday, November 11th, at 11:00 AM. Pastor Ray Branstiter will be presiding over the service. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the American Cancer Society in Joyce's memory.





