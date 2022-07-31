CLABAUGH, Judy

CLABAUGH (House), Judy



87, of Champaign County, passed away on July 18, 2022, at her home doing what she loved - tending to the flowers outside her house. Judy was born on October 6, 1934, in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Howard House and Dorothy (Wade) House.



Judy was an accomplished equestrian, winning awards and trophies throughout the tri-state area. Later, she devoted her time first and foremost as a working mom raising her four children. She was an immaculate housekeeper, fabulous cook, and an avid gardener that created and maintained a loving environment that turned her house into a home. She also was a member of the Junior Service League, a Sunday school teacher, a scout den mother, and a hospice volunteer. In addition to her family, what made her most happy were the flowers, birds, and other wildlife around her home. She loved all animals, especially boxers.



Judy was preceded in death by her husband, Don Clabaugh, her parents, her brothers Jack and Donny, and her beloved boxers, Roscoe and Gordy.



She is survived by her sons Jim (Rita) Marshall and Dave (Kim) Marshall, by her daughters Gretchen Marshall (Rick) and Heidi (Steve) Parrill, 13 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and several nieces an nephews.



Judy donated her body to the Anatomical Gift Program at the Boonshoft School of Medicine, Wright State University.



A private celebration of her life will take place at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Deacon's Hope, an animal rescue center, 15193 US HWY 20, Wauseon, Ohio 43567.

