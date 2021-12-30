Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

CLAIR, Robert

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

CLAIR, Robert

Robert Clair, age 67 of Trenton, passed away on Thursday, December 23, 2021. He was born on August 22, 1954, in Hamilton, the son of the late Robert and Peggy (nee Wilson) Clair. Bob worked as truck driver for many years. He is survived by his wife Vacilla Clair; his

son Bobby (Sarah) Clair III; three stepchildren Traci (the late Bill) Allen, Alicia (fiancé

Ronald) Steelman, and April (the late Michael) Garrett-Kraus; grandchildren Jacqueline Croucher, Randall Garrett, Brandon Duncan, Jacob Allen, Tara Bryant; six siblings Pam (Kenneth) McKenzie, Tina (Randy) Buck, Steve Clair, Lisa (Tom) Kondrat, Danny (Tammy) Clair, and Timmy (Lena) Clair and many

nieces, nephews, and dear family. He was also preceded in death by his stepmother Edith Clair; two siblings Patty Witte and Sherry Clair; one granddaughter Tessa Griffin. Visitation will be Monday, January 3, 2021, at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield, from 11:00AM until the time of the funeral at 1:00PM with Pastor Mark

Wilson officiating. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Online condolences can be made at


www.websterfuneralhomes.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Webster Funeral Home

3080 Homeward Way

Fairfield, OH

45014

https://websterfuneralhomes.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Laufersweiler, Joyce
2
Hentrick, Thomas
3
McINTOSH, Jerry
4
MURRAY, William
5
DERKSEN, William
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top