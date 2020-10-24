CLARK, Cecil D.



92, of Vandalia, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at his home. He was born to the late Charles & Leatha 'Merle"



(Burton) Clark on Oct. 20, 1928, in Scioto County, OH. He was proud of being a veteran, mason & father of 4 daughters.



Cecil was a retired Teamster #957 truck driver with over 40 years of service. He received the Combat Infantryman's Badge while serving in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Cecil was a member of Masonic Lodge #742 F & A.M. in Vandalia and the Scottish Rite Valley of Dayton. He was also a member of AMVETS #99, American Legion #668 & past commander and chaplain at V.F.W. #9582, all in Vandalia. Preceded in death by his beloved wife of 65 years, Ruby A. Jenkins-Clark; daughter, Bonnie S. Wells; granddaughter, Alicia A. Clark, and numerous siblings. Survived by his daughters, Patty Witt (Mark), Vickie Clark & Debbie Landis (Keith); sister, Joyce Grove; sister-in-law, Cassie McIntosh; 6 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren & 2 great-great-grandchildren. Funeral service 3:00 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at the Morton &



Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia, OH.



Interment with military honors 10:00 a.m. Monday, Oct. 26, at Poplar Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday, Oct. 25, 1-3 p.m., prior to the service, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. Arrangements entrusted to the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home. To send a special message to the family, please visit www.mortonwhetstonefh.com.

