X

CLARK, CECIL

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

CLARK, Cecil D.

92, of Vandalia, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at his home. He was born to the late Charles & Leatha 'Merle"

(Burton) Clark on Oct. 20, 1928, in Scioto County, OH. He was proud of being a veteran, mason & father of 4 daughters.

Cecil was a retired Teamster #957 truck driver with over 40 years of service. He received the Combat Infantryman's Badge while serving in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Cecil was a member of Masonic Lodge #742 F & A.M. in Vandalia and the Scottish Rite Valley of Dayton. He was also a member of AMVETS #99, American Legion #668 & past commander and chaplain at V.F.W. #9582, all in Vandalia. Preceded in death by his beloved wife of 65 years, Ruby A. Jenkins-Clark; daughter, Bonnie S. Wells; granddaughter, Alicia A. Clark, and numerous siblings. Survived by his daughters, Patty Witt (Mark), Vickie Clark & Debbie Landis (Keith); sister, Joyce Grove; sister-in-law, Cassie McIntosh; 6 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren & 2 great-great-grandchildren. Funeral service 3:00 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at the Morton &

Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia, OH.

Interment with military honors 10:00 a.m. Monday, Oct. 26, at Poplar Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday, Oct. 25, 1-3 p.m., prior to the service, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. Arrangements entrusted to the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home. To send a special message to the family, please visit www.mortonwhetstonefh.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home - Vandalia

139 South Dixie Dr.

Vandalia, OH

45377-2123

https://www.mortonwhetstonefh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.