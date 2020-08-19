CLARK, Darrell L. Age 62, of Fairfield, Ohio, died Friday, August 7, 2020, in Fairfield, Ohio, Birchwood Care Center. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on October 24, 1957, the son of William P. and (Gloria) Sue (Daugherty) Clark and graduated with the 1976 class of Hamilton's Garfield High School. He also studied accountancy at Miami University. Mr. Clark retired from his job as a clerk at the U.S. Postal Service in 2008. He also worked for Swallen's retail store in Cincinnati. One of his favorite moments was in 1985, when working at a Cincinnati Red's game as an usher, he saw Pete Rose's hit #4192 to pass Ty Cobb. In addition to the Cincinnati Reds baseball and other sports, he liked to travel as he visited many Major League ballparks. He also enjoyed music, movies, bowling, and playing cards.Survivors include three half-brothers: William Clark of New Bern, North Carolina, David Clark of Fairfield, Ohio, and Martin Matthew Guldner of Atlanta, Georgia; and five cousins, Gary Crouch, Scott Rolf, Randy Conrad, Rick Conrad, and Cary Rolf. Besides his parents, he was also preceded in death by his stepfather, Leo (Bud ) Martin Guldner. Funeral service will be Saturday, August 22, 2020, at 11:00 AM at the Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 3950 Pleasant Avenue, Hamilton, OH 45015. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Hamilton, Ohio. Visitation will be from 5-7:00pm Friday, August 21, 2020, in the funeral home. Tributes can be posted and read at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com

