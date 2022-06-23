CLARK, David Lee



Age 71 of Hamilton, passed away at his residence on Sunday, June 19, 2022. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on April 26, 1951, the son of Dan and Helen (Barrett) Clark.



David was a veteran of



Vietnam with the United States Army from 1971 to 1972. He was employed at Southern Ohio Steel for numerous years, retiring in the early 90's. David was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing.



David is survived by his daughter, Tonya (Chris) Dorris; three siblings, Beverly Sue Wolf, Linda (Bill) Wages, and Philip



(Jennifer) Clark; sister-in-law, Mary Clark; brother-in-law, Bob Hymer; three grandchilden, Destonie Dorris, Preston (Hannah Simms) Dorris, and Shailby Dorris; great-granddaughter, Ava Layne Dorris; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and three siblings, Danny Clark, Shirley Hymer, and Charles Clark.



Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Avenue, on Friday, June 24, 2022, at 2:00 PM with Rev. Jerry Powell officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at the funeral home.



Condolences can be made at www.browndawsonflick.com.

