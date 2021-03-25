X

CLARK, Frank

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

CLARK, Frank

Frank Clark, 70, of Springfield, passed away March 21, 2021, in Arbors of Springfield. He was born March 8, 1951, in Harris County, Georgia, the son of George and Lillie Pearl (Dunston) Clark, Sr. Mr. Clark was a member of the Institute of Devine Metaphysical

Research and had been

employed in construction as a mason. Survivors include his

loving wife, Colleen Beverly; children, Arlene, Sabrina, Teresa, Natasha and Frankie; grandchildren, Andre, Auquisha, Tianna, Briana, Corrina, Nathan, Ryanna, Octavias, Ladarious, Jeremie and Jerika; great-grandchildren, Josiah, Parker, Faith, Armani, Jamarrion, Landou, Isla and Octavious III; siblings, Louise (James) McCord, George Clark, Curtis Clark, Evelyn Clark, Willis Clark and David Clark; uncle, Jacob Clark; several nieces and nephews and brothers and sisters-in-law, Harman and Linda Queen and Stan and Jessica Beverly. He was preceded in death by a brother, Jesse B. Clark and his parents. Visitation will

be held from 5:00PM until 7:00PM Monday in the JONES - KENNEY - ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 7:00PM Monday. Condolences may be shared at


www.jkzfh.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.