CLARK, Gaile L. Age 81, of Collinsville, Ohio, passed away on October 10, 2020, in Oxford, Ohio. She is survived by her children, Leigh (Debi) Clark, Scott (Suzanne) Clark, Alayna Bolser, Dean (Cassie) Clark, Adrienne (Bill) Burns, and Anthony (Honey Sue) Clark. She has 13 Grandchildren and 7 Great-Grandchildren. She was a farmer's wife the majority of her life and enjoyed gardening and playing games with the grandkids. She worked various jobs and lastly at Miami University, before retiring. She was preceded in death by her husband William D. Clark, her parents Raymond and Mary Sears, her sisters Maxine Owens and Marie Sears. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd. with Pastor Rudy Allen officiating. Burial will be in Darrtown Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until time of the service. Memorials may be directed to The Alzheimer Association or Bella Care Hospice. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com

