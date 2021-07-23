CLARK, Gregory "Greg"



Gregory Clark (Greg) passed away peacefully at the age of 65, on Wednesday, July 14th after a long battle from heart



complications. He was a resident in Miamisburg, Ohio, after relocating from Toledo, Ohio, in 2014.



Greg was born was on January 27, 1956, in Toledo, Ohio. He attended and graduated from Jessup W. Scott High School. He immediately went to work out of High School for "Tuchman Steel" where he was a crane operator. Just a few years later, he was hired at the original Toledo Jeep plant on Willis



Parkway, which later became Fiat Chrysler where he retired in 2009. Greg contracted h1n1 flu virus 5-months after he retired leading to a lengthy illness.



He had a love and passion for Walleye and Bass fishing. Before his illness in 2009, fishing was one of his favorite



pastimes with his fishing buddies and his daughter whom he loved fishing with. His most favorite pastime was spending quality time with his wife traveling which he loved to do. Greg loved many of the simple things in life like playing bingo with his brothers-in-law, traveling, camping, and yes "fishing."



Gregory was preceded in death by his parents Eron and Dilsey Clark, brother Robert Earl Clark, sisters Rose Dunston, Elaine Clark-Sullivan, Eva Marie Hagler, and his beautiful granddaughter Kenisha Clark. He leaves behind his beloved and cherished wife of 38-years Chawnette Clark, two grandchildren living in the household Nikyra Bohannon and Nicolas Walker, grandson Noel Robinson, cherished daughters Tywanna Clark, Kristy Clark, Sherinna Clark, Virginia Clark II, Derriss Bohannon, Nicole Bohannon, cherished grandchildren Darian Walker, Marcus Walker, Camesha Lawrence,



Christopher Joyner, Zachery Payne, Brandon Payne, 12-great-grandchildren, cherished and beloved sister Melissa Jones



(Jason), nieces Bernice Cody (Wayne) Latanzia Rose (William), Lynette Jones (Perry), Godson Tyler Grayson, long-time friends Jesse Pullie, Gary Shannon, Rodney Mullins, and Greg's most trusted, treasured, and valued friend, Mike Vandenter. And a very special thank you to all those friends who lent a hand, prayed or gave encouragement when we needed it the most. Greg, the kindest man in America, will never be forgotten.



Visitation services will take place Saturday, July 24th at 10:00 am with Memorial Services following at 11:00 am at Fairhaven Church, (637 E. Whipp Road, Centerville, OH 45459). Burial Services will begin promptly in Reynoldsburg, OH, at the Glen Rest Memorial Estate on Monday, July 26th at 1:00 pm.



You are welcome to send a condolence, plant a tree and share a story or picture about Greg here on his Book of Memories.

