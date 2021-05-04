CLARK, Hazel I.



Age 96, of Englewood, passed away at her home on Monday, May 3, 2021, following an



extended illness. She was



preceded in death by her



husband Dwain Clark; by a step-daughter, Donna Lindsey; by her parents, Huxley and



Susan Murray and by 2 brothers. She was involved in farming her entire life and she dearly loved her children, grandchildren, great and great-great-grandchildren. Hazel is survived by children, Thomas (Nancy) Yount, Sharon (Harry) Casada, Shirley Mitchell, Mark (Linda) Clark and Keith (Debbie) Clark; 14 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren and numerous other relatives and friends. A Graveside service will be held, 1:00 pm, Wed., May 5 at Miami Memorial Park in Covington. Arrangements are in care of the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com.

