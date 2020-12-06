CLARK, Ivan Lee



Age 86, of Englewood, passed away on Nov 21, 2020. He was born Oct 7, 1934, in Wichita, Kansas, the son of Shelby Clark and Bertha (Philippi) Clark. Mr. Clark was raised in Mt Hope, Kansas, and graduated at Mt Hope High School in 1952. He went to college at Oklahoma State for 2 years. He married Beverly (Cauble) Clark on Oct 2, 1955, in Mt Hope, Kansas. In employment Mr. Clark worked at Cessna in Wichita, Kansas, for 2 years before being drafted in the Navy and Army for 3 years. In 1959 he moved to Dayton, Ohio, where he worked for Air Mod and then in 1962 Mr. Clark worked for Projects Unlimited as Vice President/General Manager for 37 years when he retired. In the Organizations he was a officer in Union Recreation Association, Northridge Optimist, Englewood Lodge, Antioch Shrine, VFW Post 5434 and the Randolph Township Historical Society. Survivors include his wife, Beverly (Cauble) Clark; three children, Teresa (Clark) Ellison, Lee Clark (Jennifer) and Debra Clark; grandchildren, Jason Clark (Keely), Amber (Clark) Garrett (Robert),



Joseph Ellison (Emily), Tracy Rhoades, Kimberly (Rhoades) Repasky (David), Jordan (Hall) Cunius (William), Jana Hall and Jocelyn Hall; great- grandchildren, Jace Ellison, Alex Ellison, Lillie Winteryer, Richard Rhoades, Phoenix Clark-Holliday,



Austin Graham, Hayden Graham (Cammi), John Cunius; great- great-grandchild, Camden Graham. Because of COVID 19, there will be no service but a Celebration of Life in Union, Ohio the Spring of 2021.

