CLARK, James J. "Jim"



84, of Springfield, passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. He was born in Springfield on June 10, 1938, the son of John and Mary (Leffel) Clark. Jim was a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church. Survivors include his wife, Charity R. (Bales) Clark; three children, James "Chris" Clark, Mark (Pam) Clark and Thomas Clark; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Patty Webb and Cathy Speires and brother, John Clark. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in CONROY FUNERAL HOME with Father John MacQuarrie officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior, beginning at 9:30 a.m. Memorial donations may be made to St. Bernard Church.

