X
Dark Mode Toggle

Clark, James

Obituaries
1 hour ago

CLARK, James J. "Jim"

84, of Springfield, passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. He was born in Springfield on June 10, 1938, the son of John and Mary (Leffel) Clark. Jim was a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church. Survivors include his wife, Charity R. (Bales) Clark; three children, James "Chris" Clark, Mark (Pam) Clark and Thomas Clark; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Patty Webb and Cathy Speires and brother, John Clark. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in CONROY FUNERAL HOME with Father John MacQuarrie officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior, beginning at 9:30 a.m. Memorial donations may be made to St. Bernard Church.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
BELLER, Larry
2
CHANEY, Bettie
3
Lainhart, Elsie
4
KONICKI, Stanley
5
DOOLEY, Jeffrey
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top