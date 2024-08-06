Clark, Judy Elaine



Judy Elaine Clark, age 76, of Centerville, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on July 25, 2024. She was born in Rome, Georgia on October 8, 1947 to the late Williard Nelson and Eva Inez Hall-Wooten. In addition to her parents, Elaine was preceded in death by her grandparents Claude and Gladys Hall; and stepfather Earl Doyle Wooten.



Elaine is survived by her daughters Amy (Julie) Clark, and Emily (Douglas) Muerle; brothers Steven (Paige) Wooten, Mitch (Susan) Wooten, and Keith Wooten; Proud Grandma to Simon Muerle; and numerous nieces and nephews. Elaine is also survived by numerous cherished friends that she made during her lifetime.



Elaine proudly served and dedicated over 19 years on the West Carrollton Fire Department as an EMT and Paramedic. During this same time, she was an assistant EMT-A instructor at the Montgomery County Joint Vocational School. She also was employed for 9 years at Lexis-Nexis in security and reception, and served on their Emergency Response Team. Elaine loved all animals, but especially loved spending time with her sweet cats Sam and Ollie and her dog Beau.



A Celebration of Life will be held from 530 PM to 730 PM on Monday, August 12, 2024, at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3940 Kettering Blvd, Kettering, Ohio.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Elaine's honor to Gem City Kitties, 1513 East Fifth St, Dayton, Ohio 45403; or to Humane Society of Greater Dayton, 1661 Nicholas Rd, Dayton, OH 45417.



