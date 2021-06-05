dayton-daily-news logo
CLARK, Lewis Delano

Lewis Delano Clark, age 84, of Clayton, passed away Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Walnut Creek Nursing Center, Dayton. He was born in Wise County, Virginia, on April 16, 1937, the son of McKinley and Eppie (Flanary) Clark. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served for 2 years in Okinawa, Japan. He worked for General Motors Inland for over 35 years and

retired On July 17, 1992.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mary Louise (Winckelman) Clark; daughter Diana (Mike) Davis; twin grandsons Brandon and Steven Davis; sister Shirley Russell-Ruark; half-brother Kenny Clark; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother James T. Clark; and sisters Velma D. Warwick, Vivian Bellar-Perkins and Trula F. Marlow.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, from 11 am – 1 pm at the ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 1:00 pm at the funeral home with Pastor Wayne Woody officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Hills

Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.

