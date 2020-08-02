CLARK, Lora Jean Lora Jean Clark, 86, of Englewood, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, July 29, 2020. She was born November 10, 1933, in Dayton, to Robert and Gaynell (Coombs) Archer. Lora was a 1953 graduate of Wilbur Wright High School, member of Faith Lutheran Church, past member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church. She enjoyed playing bingo and especially yelling BINGO. Lora leaves to cherish her memory her mother, Gaynell; 2 brothers, John (Kathy) Archer, Neil (Sue) Archer; sister-in-law, Dee Archer; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 59 years, Gerald Clark in 2012; her father and 2 brothers, Randall and David Archer. Private graveside services will be held at Woodland Cemetery, Dayton. Arrangements entrusted to Kindred Funeral Home, 400 Union Boulevard, Englewood, Ohio. Messages of sympathy and support to Lora's family may be made at: www.kindredfuneralhome.com.

