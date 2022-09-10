CLARK, Margie

CLARK (Collins),



Margie Ruth



95, passed away on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at Ohio Living Mount Pleasant, Monroe, Ohio. She was born September 11, 1926, in Hamilton, to George and Millie (Marcum) Collins. She shared her childhood with her beloved brother, Donald Collins. Margie grew up in Hamilton and graduated from Fairfield High School in 1944. She met and married Robert E. Clark in 1946. Their meeting was a blind date, and they spent the evening dancing. They loved dancing together their entire marriage. After Bob retired from the Army, he and Margie made their home in Hamilton, where they raised their three daughters. Being a mother was at the core of who Margie was. She worked at several jobs outside the home, but retired from Champion Paper in 1989, where she was the first woman purchasing agent. She was very proud of her work and was respected by Champion colleagues and friends. She spent many happy years following retirement as part of a special group of friends from work. They met to work out in Champion's fitness center, traveled together, celebrated birthdays and laughed. Margie liked order and neatness in everything she did. She threw wonderful parties and made each holiday special. She loved sunshine, reading, shopping and being with family. Margie discovered Unity School of Christianity in the 1950's and was a devoted student of faith and spirituality until the very end of her life. Margie had no greater joy than Connie, Jan, Robin, and all of the family they gave her. Margie called her grandchildren "Darling" and "Precious". She made sure they were surrounded in love and covered in prayer. Margie is survived by daughter, Janice Webster, daughter Robin Clark- (Eric) Doberstein; son-in-law Steven Kittle; grandchildren, Rob (Stacey) Webster, Amanda (Mike) Phipps, Julie (Jon) Krueckeberg, Kara Doberstein and fiance, Lawrence Scott Spector, Alex (Kate) Doberstein, and Andrew Doberstein; great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Meryl, Maeve, Meyer, Grace, Isabel, Emmaline, Charlotte and James; special nieces, and many friends. Margie was preceded in death by her parents; brother and sister-in-law, Don and Pat Collins; daughter, Connie Kittle, and son-in-law, John Webster. Margie's family would like to thank the incomparable staff at Ohio Living Mount Pleasant, who cared for her so lovingly the last several years. Margie would have turned 96 on Sunday. A celebration of her life will be held Monday at 12:00 p.m. in the Rose Hill Burial Park Chapel with visitation from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Burial will follow. Memorial donations may be made to Unity, 1901 NW Blue Parkway, Unity Village, Missouri 64065-0001. Arrangements handled by CONROY FUNERAL HOME, Springfield, Ohio.

