X

CLARK, MARTHA

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

CLARK, Martha Irene

Martha Irene Clark, age 85, of Springfield, passed away on Sunday, November 8th, 2020. She was born June 26th, 1935, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of James John and Alta Irene (Hall) Stapleton. Martha was a retired insurance agent and a member of Eastern Star Neal Chapter #522. Martha was an avid reader, seamstress and loved her German Shepherds. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Kimberly Clark-Boggs and Jeff Boggs; her grandchildren: Jacob Boggs and Sarah (Jesse) Bostick; a great-grandson, Colson Bostick; several nephews, nieces, cousins and close family friend, Doug Minter. Martha is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Richard Dick; two brothers: Kenneth Stapleton & Virgil Stapleton and a sister, Thelma Sellers. The celebration of life will be held on Monday, November 16th, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Scott Fetter officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 - 2 p.m. before the service on Monday. Livestreaming of the service will begin at 2:00 p.m. at the Littleton & Rue Facebook page. Burial will follow in Vale Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to the Animal Welfare League, 6330 Willowdale Rd., Springfield, 45502. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.