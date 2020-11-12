CLARK, Martha Irene



Martha Irene Clark, age 85, of Springfield, passed away on Sunday, November 8th, 2020. She was born June 26th, 1935, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of James John and Alta Irene (Hall) Stapleton. Martha was a retired insurance agent and a member of Eastern Star Neal Chapter #522. Martha was an avid reader, seamstress and loved her German Shepherds. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Kimberly Clark-Boggs and Jeff Boggs; her grandchildren: Jacob Boggs and Sarah (Jesse) Bostick; a great-grandson, Colson Bostick; several nephews, nieces, cousins and close family friend, Doug Minter. Martha is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Richard Dick; two brothers: Kenneth Stapleton & Virgil Stapleton and a sister, Thelma Sellers. The celebration of life will be held on Monday, November 16th, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Scott Fetter officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 - 2 p.m. before the service on Monday. Livestreaming of the service will begin at 2:00 p.m. at the Littleton & Rue Facebook page. Burial will follow in Vale Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to the Animal Welfare League, 6330 Willowdale Rd., Springfield, 45502. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com.



