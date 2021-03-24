X

CLARK, Melanie

CLARK (Burton),

Melanie Jo

Saturday, March 27, 2021, marks the one-year anniversary of the passing of our mother, Melanie Jo (Burton) Clark.

Because of COVID-19, we were unable to have a memorial for her in person. Please join us on Friday, March 26, 2021, from 7 pm to 8:30 pm at the Church of God, 709 East Grand Avenue, Springfield, OH 45505 to help us learn how you were a part of her legacy, one story at a time. Please come ready to share how her life impacted you as we walk down memory lane.

