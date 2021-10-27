CLARK, Mildred L.



Of Middletown, passed away peacefully at home at the age of 92 on Sunday, October 24, 2021. She was born May 28, 1929, in Stillwater, Kentucky, and moved to Ohio in 1946. She was a homemaker, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed playing Poker, Scrabble and Texas Holdem. She liked crocheting and especially loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren who were the joy of her life. Preceding her in death were her beloved



husband of 63 years, Reed "Whitey" Clark; her parents, Arlie and Edna Hatton, and four siblings, Silas, Juanita, David and Lois. She was a devoted mother to her children who survive her, Brenda (Kenneth) Osborne and Gregory (Judi) Clark; a loving Grandma to five grandchildren, Steven, Melissa, Mike, Vanessa and Jessica; a proud Great-Grandma to twelve great-grandchildren, Brittany, Travis, Natalee, Amanda, Andy, Zack, Brandon, Roman, Rachel, Hannah, Aiden, Colton; and a



delighted Great-Great-Grandma to eight great-great-grandchildren, Ashton, Paislee, Remington, Jamison, Waylon, Ellie, Carter and Samara; as well as several nieces, nephews,



extended family and friends, along with her best buddy,



Rusty, her toy poodle. Visitation will be Thursday, October 28, 2021, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, followed by services at 3:00 p.m. with her Great Grandson, Brandon Poff, officiating. Interment will be at Miltonville Cemetery, Miltonville, Ohio. If wished, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com.

