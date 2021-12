CLARK, Patricia



Patricia Clark, 93, of Urbana, Ohio, died Sunday, December 5, 2021. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, December 14, 2021, in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME,



Urbana, Ohio. Funeral service 12:00 noon Wednesday, in the Urbana Church of Christ in Christian Union. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.