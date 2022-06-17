CLARK, Paul Craig



Age 72, peacefully died at Hospice, 13 June 2022, of metastatic lung cancer. Born 15 Jan 1950, as the 8th child of Charles V. Clark Sr., and Dorothy (nee Savage), He was a



native Daytonian and a 1969 graduate of Alter HS with a



college degree from Weber State College in Utah. Paul loved sports especially golf, playing and watching. Paul was a friend of Bill W. He will be sadly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his siblings, Charles Clark Jr (Cindy) of CA, Suzanne Yoder of FL, Pam Fowler, Debby, Francis (Jill) and Anastasia Clark all of Dayton, and many beloved nephews and nieces. No service will be held, thoughts and prayers for the family are appreciated.

