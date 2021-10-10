CLARK, PAUL

CLARK, D.D.S.,



Paul Milligan



Paul Milligan Clark, D.D.S., aged 68, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family, in his beloved Provo, Utah, on Sunday, October 3, 2021. Paul practiced dentistry in Chicago, Illinois, from 1985-1989 and in Dayton, Ohio, from 1989-2016, where he and his family built lasting friendships and cherished memories. Visitation will be held from 6-8pm on Sunday, October 10, 2021, at Nelson Family Mortuary at 4780 N. University Ave., Provo, UT 84604. Memorial service will be held at 11am Monday, October 11, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3050 N. Mojave Lane, Provo, Utah 84604 with visitation prior to service from 9:30-10:30am. Burial will follow at East Lawn Cemetery. For more information visit



www.NelsonMortuary.com