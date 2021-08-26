CLARK, Rebecca Ann "Becky"



Age 60, peacefully died at home on 23 Aug 2021, after her second cancer battle. Born 6 Sept 1960, as the fifteenth and final child of Charles V. Clark, Sr. and Dorothy (nee



Savage), she was a native Daytonian and 1978 graduate of Alter HS. Becky was an avid Reds fan and her infectious laugh and kind spirit will be missed by many. She is survived by her siblings, Charles Clark, Jr., (Cindy) of CA, Suzanne Yoder of FL, Pam Fowler, Paul,



Debby, Francis (Jill) and Anastasia Clark all of Dayton, and many beloved nephews and nieces. No service will be held, but thoughts and prayers for the family are appreciated.

