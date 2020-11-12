CLARK, Rick



Age 65, of Eaton, OH, passed away peacefully on Tuesday,



November 10, 2020, with family by his side. Rick was born on February 17, 1955, in Hamilton, OH, to the late James and Geneva (Doyle) Clark. On November 8, 1972, he married the love of his life, Kathy Howlett and began raising their family together. Rick worked for Baker Concrete Construction for many years as a cement Mason before becoming disabled. He was known to friends and family as being a "jack-of-



all-trades", always being able to lend a hand or fix an item. His children relied on him as their "go-to" whenever they had a problem. He often told his children: "You don't need to know a lot about a lot of things, but it's good to know a little about a lot."



In addition to his parents, Rick is preceded in death by his brother, Jack Clark and sister, Dianne Oliver.



Rick is survived by his wife of 48 years, Kathy Clark; children, Paul (Carma) Clark of Middletown, OH, Bill (Fran) Clark of Phoenix, AZ, Emily Jones of Eaton, OH, Bryan (Kallie) Clark of Eaton, OH, and Ryan (Jodi) Clark of Gratis, OH; sisters, Brenda Black of Naples, FL, and Donna (Fred) Henson of Seven Mile, OH; 13 grandchildren: Dylan, Ariel, Hannah, Deriek, Lacey, Keisha, Liam, Shelbie, Nate, Jonathan, Pippa, Maxine, Zach, and Ashley; 1 great-grandchild, many nieces, nephews, and a host of other family and friends.



A gathering will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with a memorial service following at 12:00 p.m. at Community Christian Church, 11 Dorsey Akers Dr., West Alexandria, OH 45381.



Flowers may be delivered to the church on Saturday from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m.



Due to COVID-19, face masks will be worn and social distancing will be observed.



For additional information and to view Rick's online video, please visit www.churchfuneralsdirect.com.



