Clark , Ronald



Ronald Clark departed this life on May 4, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia following a brief illness. He was 86 years old. Born in Springfield, Ohio, he was the fourth child of Ruby and Clell Clark, Sr. Ronald was educated at St. Mary's Catholic Elementary School and Catholic Central High School. At Central State University, he pledged Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc, and was a member of Army ROTC. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry in 1960. The U.S. Army assigned 1st Lieutenant Ronald Clark to Fort Dix, New Jersey upon graduation. He married Barbara Bayless of Springfield, Ohio and they began married life at Fort Dix. During their twelve-year marriage, two daughters, Rhonda and Risha, were born. Once Captain Ronald Clark left active duty, he continued in the reserves. For the next 33 years, Ronald worked as an environmental chemist. His work was often related to the assessment and control of pollution from various industries. He was employed first by the City of Columbus, then by Battelle Memorial Institute, and finally Hughes Aircraft Company in California. During his life, he enjoyed golfing, jogging, walking, playing cards, and playing board games. What he loved more than anything else was the chance to talk and laugh with family and friends.



Ronald is preceded in death by his parents Ruby and Clell Clark, Sr.; brothers, Clell, Jr., and Richard; sisters, Betty Grigsby, and Rose Hardin; aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, and friends. He leaves to cherish his memory daughters Rhonda Clark and Risha Clark both of Atlanta, Georgia; sister-in-law Miriam Harshaw (Sonny) of Springfield, Ohio; nieces, nephews, and many dear friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Porter-Qualls -Freeman Funeral Home 823 South Yellow Springs Street, Springfield, Ohio. From 5:00 -7:00 pm Funeral service will be Saturday, May 13, 2023, at St. Raphael Church 225 E. High Street, Springfield, Ohio at 10:30 Am. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to his beloved alma mater Central State University in Wilberforce, Ohio. He felt his experiences at CSU led to so many wonderful things in his life.

