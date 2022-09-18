dayton-daily-news logo
X

CLARK, Sandra

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

CLARK (nee Brethauer), Sandra

Age 73, of Bellbrook, passed away unexpectedly on September 15, 2022. She was born in Birmingham, AL, to the late, Joseph and Georgia (Standifer) Brethauer. Sandy is survived by her loving son, Brandon Clark; siblings, Mark (Judy) Brethauer, Karen Brethauer, Judy (Gilbert) Rodriguez, Randy (Jeanne) Brethauer and numerous nieces and nephews. She worked as a secretary with the Montgomery County Engineering Dept. Friends and family may visit from 10am-12pm on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at Westbrock Funeral Home, Kettering followed by the funeral service beginning at 12:00 pm. Sandy will then be laid to rest in Bellbrook Cemetery.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Westbrock Funeral Home

5980 Bigger Road

Kettering, OH

45440

https://www.westbrockfuneralhome.com

In Other News
1
KUNTZ, Kenneth
2
SHANK, Edward
3
PARKER, Dorothy
4
Lindquist, Elden
5
HURLEY, Betty
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top