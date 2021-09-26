CLARK, Theodore Lewis "Ted"



Age 85 of Beavercreek, OH, passed away on September 20, 2021. He was born on December 22, 1935, to Dr. Daniel and Lillian Clark who have preceded him in death. Mr. Clark is also preceded in death by brothers Ed, Jim, Bob, Bill, Dan, John, and sister Ann. Ted is survived by his wife Sandra R. (Shock) Clark of 61 years; sons, Bernard D. Clark (Lynne) and Gregory T. Clark (Cathy); daughters, Ann M. Compton (Jeffery) and



Rebecca L. Sielatycki (Phillip); grandchildren, Ryan (Kate), Sean (Caroline), Michael, Elizabeth, Catie, Allison (Michael), James (Emily), Chris (Marty), Matt, Kelly, and Ted; great-grandchildren, April and Zoe; sister, Mary O'Neil. Ted was a 1953 graduate of Delphos St. John and a graduate of the



University of Dayton in 1957 with a bachelor's degree in accounting. He was employed at NCR from 1957 to 1964. Ted worked for the Internal Revenue Service from 1964 until his retirement in 1996 as an Internal Revenue Service Agent. Ted enjoyed running, tennis, and biking. He was a marathon



runner who competed in the Boston Marathon in 1992. Ted was a volunteer at Kettering Memorial Hospital conducting exercise programs and was a member of the Beavercreek Fire Department Auxiliary. For decades, Ted made hundreds of children happy by playing Santa Claus for friends, family, and community organizations. He was a kind and humble man who had a unique ability to make everyone he met feel



special. The family will receive friends at Saint Luke Catholic Church, 1440 N. Fairfield Road, Beavercreek, OH 45432 on



Saturday, October 2, 2021, beginning at 9:30 AM. The funeral service will begin at 10:30 AM. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Ted Clark Scholarship Fund (www.givetomiamioh.org/TedClarkAwardor call 513-727-3463) or Hospice of Dayton



(www.hospiceofdayton.org).

